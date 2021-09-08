Medvedev reached the semifinals of the US Open for the third year in a row :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

In the quarterfinal match, the Russian tennis player defeated Botik van de Sandschulp from the Netherlands. His next opponent will be Canadian Felix Auger-Aliasim or Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz

Photo: Elsa / Getty Images



Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals of the US Open. In the quarter-finals, he beat the representative of the Netherlands Botik van de Sandschulp.

The meeting ended with a score of 6: 3, 6: 0, 4: 6, 7: 5 in favor of the 25-year-old Russian. His next opponent will be the winner of the pair Felix Auger-Aliasim (Canada, 15th in the world) – Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 55).

Medvedev ranks second in the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), he has 12 singles titles. His best result at the US Open is reaching the final of the tournament in 2019, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Last year, the Russian reached the semifinals of the tournament.

The 25-year-old van de Sandschulp made his way to the main draw through qualifying, he is 117th in the ATP rankings. At the Grand Slam tournaments, the tennis player played in the quarter finals for the first time, before he did not reach further than the second round.

The fourth Grand Slam of the season will run until September 12. The total prize pool of the tournament is $ 57.5 million.