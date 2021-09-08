Meze Audio ELITE magneto-planar headphones for $ 4000 – Wylsacom

In 2020, the Romanian company Meze Audio celebrated ten years. Ten years in the high-quality audio market is no easy feat! However, the company does not stop development, but moves on. The next step is the flagship Meze Audio ELITE model. Price – $ 4000. Pleasantly.

Of course, the headphones are wired. Buyers are given a choice of which wires to purchase headphones with. It can be an elite cable with a 6.3 mm jack and a length of 2.5 m. There is also another elite cable of the same length, but with XLR. But for portable listening, a 1.2-meter cable with an elite 3.5-mm “jack” at the output is suitable. All wires are made of oxygen-free copper.

The headphones received the MZ3SE Isodynamic Hybrid Array emitter, which was developed by the Ukrainian-Polish company Rinaro Isodynamics. Probably, everything is so elite here too.

The Rinaro Parus diaphragm is made of an ultra-thin biaxially oriented semi-crystalline polymer film. It weighs only 0.11 grams and has an area of ​​4650 mm². Meze engineers will tell you about the wonderful properties of this material:

The polymer is produced using a special sequential biaxial elongation technology – a process that involves stretching the polymer in the transverse direction at elevated temperatures. This improves the structural performance. As a result, a complex semi-crystalline microstructure develops in the material, which demonstrates strength, stiffness and stability in combination with extremely low acoustic mass. Meze Engineers

If you don’t understand anything, then don’t worry: you are not alone. In our office, no one understood these words. But it sounds very elite.

The range of reproducible frequencies is from 3 to 112,000 Hz. Some absolutely crazy numbers. There is no sarcasm.

The impedance is 32 ohms. The maximum sound pressure is 130 dB. The sensitivity is 101dB (1mW / 1kHz) and the total harmonic distortion is less than 0.05%.

Like everything elite, there are a lot of words about appearance. Just like Caviar, Meze marketers also love to gossip:

Making flagship headphones takes time and patience. It is this skill that distinguishes average from good. The manufacturing process of a single aluminum frame takes about 20 hours. To this we add days of inspecting every part of the earbuds, assembling the parts and making sure that the final product meets all of our high standards. This cannot be achieved through mass production, which means longer delivery times. But we guarantee that it will be worth it. Meze marketers

I feel like something that I definitely didn’t want is in my ears.

The buyer can choose between two types of ear cushions with ferromagnetic inserts, which shield the headphones from the magnetic field by 95%. It also sounds very elite. The ear pads themselves can be covered in Alcantara, a hybrid coating made up of Alcantara on the inside and genuine leather on the outside, as well as vegan Alcantara. But the last option is discussed separately with the manufacturer. Apparently, this is for the very elite.

Meze Audio is to be commended that almost all components can be replaced over time. And the company puts a special emphasis on this sign of durability, believing that ELITE will become family heirlooms.

Meze Audio ELITE is already available for pre-order on the manufacturer’s website. Price – $ 4000 (294 thousand rubles). The delivery date for the orders is not named.