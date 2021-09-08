Microsoft warns of vulnerability in Office due to Internet Explorer engine

Microsoft announced that it became aware of cyberattacks using Microsoft Office files. According to the Microsoft Security Threat Response Center (MSRC), the vulnerability lies in the MSHTML web content rendering engine, originally developed for the Internet Explorer browser.

“Microsoft is investigating reports of a vulnerability that could remotely run code via MSHTML that affects Windows. Microsoft has data on targeted attacks through specially crafted Microsoft Office documents that can exploit this vulnerability, ”the vulnerability card on the MSRC website says.

The company noted that Office already partially protects against exploitation of the vulnerability: documents received from the Internet are opened in protected mode. Microsoft’s proprietary antivirus programs can also detect infected files.

The first version of Internet Explorer appeared in 1995; new versions have not been developed since 2015. Internet Explorer will end on June 15, 2022. Microsoft recommends that companies relying on sites written for an older browser switch to Microsoft Edge with IE mode. As Kommersant previously reported, some state information systems (GIS) at the beginning of 2021 still required the use of Internet Explorer.

