Mkhitaryan stood up for the footballer of the Russian national team after threats :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the midfielder, Zakharyan grew up in Russia and if he decided to play for the Russian national team, then this is his personal choice, which must be respected.

Arsen Zakharyan

(Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS)



It is necessary to respect the decision of Dynamo midfielder Arsen Zakharyan to play for the Russian national team. The midfielder of “Roma” and the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan expressed this opinion to “Match TV” TV channel.

“Everyone is free to decide their own fate, this is his own business. He (Zakharyan. – RBK) grew up and played in Russia. As a result, I decided to play for this team. It happens. We must respect his choice and wish him the best of luck, ”he said.

According to RBC, this summer the Football Federation of Armenia made attempts to persuade Zakharyan to play for the national team of his historical homeland, but he decided to play for the Russian team.

Later, the footballer told the Krasava YouTube channel that after deciding to play for the Russian national team, he began to receive threats on social networks. “There were insults:“ So that you don’t succeed, ”“ We will find you, ”“ You are not a human being, you are shit, ”and so on. I don’t pay attention to it, ”he said.

Arsen Zakharyan made his debut in the Russian national team on September 1 in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against Croatia (0: 0). The footballer entered the field from the first minutes, but could not distinguish himself with effective actions.

He played his first match for the national team at the age of 18, three months and nine days. Only Igor Akinfeev was a debutant in the Russian national team younger than him. In 2004, he entered the field at the age of 18 years and 20 days.