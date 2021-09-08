Mobile flagship Intel Arc Alchemist video card was noted in the benchmark, but so far nothing has surprised

In the Geekbench synthetic benchmark database, the flagship DG2-512EU graphics accelerator based on the Xe-HPG architecture was first noted. The novelty will be part of the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics series. The discrete graphics accelerator was tested in a laptop based on a Tiger Lake-H series processor.

The DG2-512EU model in the test is defined as Xe Graphics without mentioning the Arc series. According to available data, the graphics chip has a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz and has 512 Compute Units on board – this is what Geekbench calls Intel’s Execution Units. Recently the company announced that these blocks will have a different name for products based on the Xe-HPG architecture – Xe-cores.

This is not the first time graphics cards based on Intel Xe-HPG architecture appear in the Geekbench synthetic benchmark database. Previously, the models DG2-256EU and DG2-128EU with 256 and 128 execution units, respectively, appeared there. Obviously, the model with 512 Xe-cores is faster than the previous two, but so far the performance of the future flagship Intel graphics card cannot be compared with AMD and NVIDIA solutions. At the moment, the accelerator is even slower than the Radeon RX 570 and GeForce GTX 1650 models. Nevertheless, Intel has previously promised that the flagship Arc Alchemist video card will be able to compete with the GeForce RTX 3070 and Radeon RX 6800 models.

In the current state, the Intel graphics card with 512 execution units is 85% faster than the model with 256 EU. However, it should also be borne in mind that the GPU tests were carried out on different platforms – Tiger Lake and Alder Lake, respectively.

Intel is expected to introduce at least five Alchemist mobile discrete graphics cards for laptops in 2022. The flagship model will receive 512 execution units, but the company will also release variants with 384, 256, 128 and 96 EU.