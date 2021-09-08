Motorola showed true wireless charging with a range of 3 meters

Earlier this year, Motorola unveiled a truly wireless charging station that allows you to recharge your gadgets from a distance. Today, the company revealed more details about its development and posted a video demonstrating the innovative charger.

In his account on the Chinese social network Weibo, the developer spoke in more detail about the Space Charging technology. Earlier it was reported that the solution allows you to charge up to four devices within a meter of the charging station, but since then Motorola has seriously improved the performance.

According to the latest data, Space Charging charges compatible devices within a radius of up to three meters, covering a sector of 100 degrees. Motorola says the charging station has 1,600 microantennas, can transmit power through paper and other obstacles, and will pause charging when a human body is in range.