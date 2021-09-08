Natalia Angel Day – Natalie Portman, Natalie Dormer, Natalia Oreiro, Natalia Mogilevskaya, Natalia Sumskaya, Natalia Denisenko

Today, September 8, Natalia celebrates her Angel Day. This name is widespread not only in Ukraine, but all over the world.

American actress, screenwriter and film director 40-year-old Natalie Portman gained fame 26 years ago. Her debut role as a teenager Matilda in Leon with Jean Reno immediately made her a star. Now the actress has many awards and, of course, an Oscar for her leading role in the film Black Swan.

British actress 39 year old Natalie Dormer made her film debut in 2005. She played the role of Victoria in the movie Casanova. But Dormer is best known for her role as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors, Marger Tyrell in Game of Thrones, and Irene Adler in Elementary. Dorman is also considered a style icon. Each of her appearances on the red carpet causes a real stir.

Uruguayan singer and actress 44 years old Natalia Oreiro became recognizable thanks to the TV series “The Rich and Famous” and “Wild Angel”. No wonder the Argentine newspaper La Nación called Oreiro “the queen of telenovelas”.

Among Ukrainian actresses, she won the great love of the audience Natalia Sumskaya, 65 years old. Her roles in theater and cinema are always remembered for their brightness. Among the recent works Sumy roll in the films “Black Crow” and “The Tale of the Old Miller”.

Singer 46 years old Natalia Mogilevskaya started her solo career 25 years ago. During this period, the star released 11 albums and still does not lose her creative ardor.

The first known role of a 31-year-old Ukrainian actress Natalia Denisenko began work in the TV series “Dark Diaries”. However, Denisenko became a real star after taking part in the filming of the series “Serf”.

Natalia is a Ukrainian form of the female name of Latin origin “Natalka”, which appeared in the early years of Christianity. It is often found among the Ukrainian people. The name comes from the phrase Natalis Domini, which is interpreted from the Latin alphabet as “The Lord’s birthday, Christmas”. Often this was the name given to girls born during the Christmas period. It is believed that a woman named Natalya is optimistic and active, but at the same time stubborn and easily offended.