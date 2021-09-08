Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the disaster comedy Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and more.

The streaming service Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the film Don’t Look Up, the main advantage of which is an impressive cast. The authors describe the film as a comedy in the genre of political satire, but there is action, fantasy and drama.

In the story, two astronomers performed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence suddenly discover that in six months a comet will collide with the Earth, which will destroy all life on our planet. However, no one takes this news seriously and scientists have to convince everyone around, including the US President and the media, of the reality of the threat …

The main roles were played by real stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and others.

The scriptwriter, director and producer was Adam McKay, who can shoot comedy (TV Presenter, Cops in Deep Stock, Hello Daddy, New Year!) And dramas (Selling Short, Power).

Don’t Look Up is set to premiere in theaters on December 10, 2021, and will hit Netflix on December 24, 2021.

Source: Netflix