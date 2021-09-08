Note to Alien fans: A trailer for the canceled Aliens: Colonial Marines has been released for the PlayStation 2

A trailer for the canceled version of the shooter appeared in the open spaces of the network Aliens: Colonial Marines for Playstation 2the studio was responsible for Check six in cooperation with the company Electronic Arts… Development of a game based on the movie “Strangers“directed by James Cameron started back in the early 2000s and had nothing to do with the 2013 project from Gearbox and Sega…

In addition to the trailer for the unreleased Alien game, a 15-minute video about the creation of the project was also posted online, in which one of the developers explains what went wrong.

As it turned out, Aliens: Colonial Marines for PlayStation 2 suffered from numerous bugs, and the production process itself took place with long delays, which ultimately forced Fox Interactive to decide to close the project.

It is noteworthy that in 2013 history was partially repeated, but with a happier ending, since the notorious Aliens: Colonial Marines from the Gearbox studio, suffering from an abundance of bugs and a heap of other problems, still got to the release on Playstation 3, Xbox 360 and PC…

