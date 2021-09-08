Now the authors of Star Citizen are forced to report the sale of non-existent ships – the complaint helped the regulator

Cloud Imperium now announces that it is selling non-existent ships. This was prescribed by the UK Advertising Standards Authority.

The regulator’s complaint bore fruit. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has directed Cloud Imperium Games to clarify the status of unreleased ships in Star Citizen.

The player filed a complaint with the regulator back in July this year. In the mailing list, the developers offered to purchase the ship, but it was not yet available in the game. It belongs to the so-called “concept ships”, ie. they are still being developed, they are not available for piloting or viewing.

The player asked to check if the developers are misleading with such advertising.

The regulator came to the conclusion that it is necessary to clarify the status of the “concept ship” (to clarify that they are not yet available).

The requirement was fulfilled. Now the disclaimer is reported at the end. Small print.