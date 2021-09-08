Ode to Kristen Stewart’s Game – Reactions to Lady Dee’s Spencer Film at Venice Film Festival

“Spencer” is a new art biopic about Princess of Wales – Diana Spencer (nee) from Chilean director Pablo Larrain. By the way, the author of the film became popular thanks to the 2016 biopic about Jackie Kennedy – the wife of the President of the United States – played by Natalie Portman.

How the film about Princess Diana impressed critics in Venice

The premiere of the film “Spencer” in Ukraine will take place November 4, 2021…

The director warns viewers in the opening credits with the phrase: “A fairy tale based on a real tragedy”, – which adjusts to a certain mood for the picture.

Choosing Kristen Stewart for the role of Princess Diana was an excellent decision for the director himself, because critics greeted the first trailer of the film with enthusiasm for the dramatic game, the similarities in the appearance of the actress and the princess, and also included Stewart in the list likely applicants for a nomination in the category Best Actress at the Oscar-2022. We will see very soon how it will turn out with Oscar, but for now the picture has been met with rather modest reviews about its plot and script.

It is worth adding that the personality of the princess has not left interest for thirty years, especially after the tragedy. The most successful game and reincarnation in the role of Lady Dee is considered to be the role of Emma Corrin in the 4th season of the Netflix series “The Crown”. In this project, very discreetly, with all respect for the royal family, as well as the memory of the princess herself, the authors showed a very “live” image of Diana.



Pablo Larraine and Kristen Stewart on the red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival / Photo Getty Images

After watching the film “Spencer” at the film festival, some critics like the Daily Mail did not have enough of this one “liveliness“. Critics of the publication complain about the” picturesque “character of the princess:” Spencer “left me only one amazing feeling: to release a new episode of” Crown “. The critic awarded the film 2 points out of 10, despite the fact that he especially emphasized likeness of Kristen Stewart herself to Diana, both in appearance and in the nature of the game:

You only see the differences first. But gradually the experience of a Hollywood star makes you see only that all this is Diana. It would be hard to ruin a 30-year-old hairstyle, but it also brings out a husky voice and accent, as well as that interesting seductive mixture of shyness and directness.

– wrote Brian Weiner of the Daily Mail.

The Hollywood Reporter’s critic also focused his review of the film on Kristen Stewart’s performance: “Stewart’s carefully crafted work on accent and mannerisms – flawless… The camera adores her, but she has never been so magnetic and frantically vulnerable. “

We Live Entertainment critic Scott Menzel gave the film a 9 out of 10, accompanied by comments like: “You can see a lot of Kristen Stewart in Diana and vice versa. look inside Diana’s mind and find out what it is like to live a life that is constantly being watched and controlled by others. ”This is the highest score of any film review.

For more reviews of the film, visit Rotten Tomatoes. By the way, on this independent resource as of September 5, 2021 movie rating is 78% out of 100%… Of course, so far it is only reviews from film critics and journalists. It will be possible to talk about the overall rating of the film only after the premiere, for which there is not so long to wait.

Spencer 2021: Watch the Movie Trailer