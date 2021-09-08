Oleksiy Shevchenko: “We haven’t seen such a” Salavat Yulaev “for a long time – three dangerous links, everyone knows what to do”

Journalist “Sport-Express” Alexey Shevchenko commented on the victory of Salavat Yulaev over Metallurg (7: 2) in the KHL regular championship match.

“Salavat Yulaev” poked fun at Magnitogorsk, defeating “Metallurg” – 7: 2. What is good about the result is that it is absolutely unpredictable. No one thought that Ilya Vorobyov would have an easy walk after two away victories, but they expected a fight, a battle, but got a sensation. And the strangest thing is that Metallurg met their rival three times in the summer. They had to understand where to expect problems.

So what happened? The head coach of Magnitogorsk said that on that day the opponent was faster in each episode, more precisely, his guys lagged behind. This is true. The defenders seemed to be in the water. You try to make a sharp movement with your head, but everything turns out like in slow motion. Plus something happened to the attack. Nikolai Goldobin fell asleep again. As soon as the season begins, he immediately forgets everything that was good at exhibition tournaments. For three matches with two wins, he has only one transfer. Denis Zernov failed miserably. But you need to be careful about his “minus 5”. He tried, but others stood still, and the newcomer of the team simply turned out to be against the players who succeeded. And the defense was completely upset. As if she was not there that day.

But the enumeration of the shortcomings of the team that lost should not cast a shadow on the Ufa team. We have not seen such a “Salavat Yulaev” for a long time. Three dangerous links, everyone knows what to do, maximum concentration. It is worth rejoicing for the fact that the result was made not by the three foreigners (although they were scoring points), but by the Pustozerov – Pimenov – Bashkirov link. When you have such a trump card, then in the season you start playing with a completely different mood. Thanks to the teams for this evening, it was a lot of fun, “Shevchenko writes to Sport-Express.

Dear Readers! We invite you to join the discussion of the news in our groups on social networks – VC and Facebook