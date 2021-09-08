Olympic champions Dalaloyan, Nagorny, Ablyazin and Belyavsky will not take part in the World Cup

Olympic champions in artistic gymnastics in the team tournament Nikita Nagorny, Artur Dalaloyan, Denis Ablyazin and David Belyavsky were not included in the Russian national team for the World Championship.

– None of the Olympians participate. This is the personal world championship, due to the celebrations, they did not train, therefore they are not declared for the world championship. The team will include Ivan Stretovich, Vladislav Poleshov, Nikita Ignatiev, Sergei Naidin, Mukhammadzhon Yakubov, Grigory Klementyev. The women’s team included two participants in the Olympic Games – [Ангелина] Melnikov and [Владислава] Urazov. And also two young girls – [Мария] Minaev and [Яна] Vorona, – said the senior coach of the Russian national team Valentina Rodionenko.

The World Championship will be held from October 18 to 24 in Japan.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the Russian team consisting of Nagorny, Dalaloyan, Ablyazin and Belyavsky scored 262,500 points based on the results of six shells. Silver was won by the Japanese, the team’s assets were 262.397. The Chinese won bronze medals – 261,894.

The last time Russian gymnasts won Olympic gold in team all-around at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.