On the way out: The head of the company that released Maneater was fired due to the scandal related to the support of the anti-abortion law

A loud scandal erupted after John Gibson, head of the company Tripwire Interactivewho created the action Maneater and cooperative shooter Killing Floor 2, publicly supported a new law to ban abortion, which was recently passed in the state of Texas.

“I am proud that the US Supreme Court passed a law in Texas that prohibits abortion when a child has a heartbeat,” John wrote on his Twitter account.

Gibson added to his words that as an entertainment worker, he rarely speaks about politics, but this issue was especially important for him personally.

This message was immediately sharply criticized by representatives of the gaming industry. Among those who spoke negatively about the developer’s position were ex-PC Gamer editor and screenwriter for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Gary Witt, creator of Gears of War Cliff Blesinski and game designer God of War Corey Barlog…

Thus, against the backdrop of the scandal, critics beat the name of the last game of the studio Maneater.

Moreover, the American team Shipwright Studios, who helped develop Maneater and Chivalry 2, announced the end of all contractual relations with Tripwire.

The authors of the games in the Chivalry series represented by the studio Torn banner also distanced themselves from Gibson’s position, stating that “this point of view is not shared by their team and is not reflected in the games they create“…

Gibson’s resignation took effect immediately. In his place, Alan Wilson, vice president and co-founder of Tripwire, has been temporarily appointed.

In a company statement, published on Twitter, says the following:

“John Gibson’s comments are his own and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive. His comments ignored the values ​​of our entire team, our partners and much of our community.”

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg – Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

