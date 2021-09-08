One Way Rainbow: Life is Strange: True Colors Review

After seventeen months of development in isolation and coronavirus restrictions, the studio Deck Nine completed her truly independent project within the universe Life is Strange… And if Life is Strange: Before the Storm fit well into the framework of the existing lore, then True Colors clearly entangled in the networks of producer control and corporate approvals. It seems that the game originally had a different ending and concept, which was quickly remade a few weeks before the release, turning a rather interesting story into fanfiction of Twitter schoolgirls. At the same time, True Colors is not the worst game, at least in the first four out of five chapters. By this link you can read our positive impressions of the first volume of history. But back to the full version.

In the center of the plot of Life is Strange: True Colors, Alex Chen and Gabe Chen are brother and sister who, after the death of their mother and the departure of their father, were separated for a long time by the guardianship authorities. The older brother received a sentence for stealing a car, and Alex wandered around foster families, not staying anywhere for a long time. Her complex nature and emotional breakdowns made her a social outcast, which has long been observed by a psychiatrist. At the same time, Alexandra discovered a secret talent – she became an empath. The ability to feel the hidden emotions of people, their color aura, allows her to settle conflicts or bring people out of a deep crisis. It is with such a baggage of skills and a shoulder bag that she goes to her brother Gabe in the small mining town of Haven Springs. But the unhurried and happy life in the American hinterland, completely dependent on the Typhon megacorporation mining for radioactive ore, is interrupted by tragedy. Now Alex, along with his brother’s best friend Ryan and radio host Steph, is trying to conduct his own investigation. However, the search for truth is only the basis for the plot.

Along the way, Alex tries to help the residents of the city cope with their emotional problems and experiences by participating in the lives of loved ones and random people. Using her ability to read auras, the heroine can help with valuable advice, find an object or animal, or take on an emotional burden. All these activities are interspersed with vivid dialogues about the music of the 2000s. The indie bands, which have become one of the “chips” of the original universe, have been replaced by larger rock heroes. Brother and sister are a fan of Kings of leon, and in one of the emotional scenes Alex performs a cover of Radiohead with guitar. It is also worth noting the incredibly cool scene with a reference to the clip. Eminem and Daido… In addition to cheat chat chatting, investigating and helping those in need, Alex can take part in optional activities – play analogs of arcade King kong and Arkanoid, clean the house, wash the dishes, or weed out the weed bed.

In each of the four chapters, the girl can change a unique outfit, which in most cases consists of baggy pants and a sweatshirt. You are invited to try on a short skirt with a tight-fitting T-shirt on the day of spring, when girls present roses to their chosen ones. It is at this point that you can define the romantic line of your character. However, it will not go further than kissing on the roof, and the relationship curve itself is poorly worked out. There is a lack of emotional connection and personal moments, and romantic intimacy with Rayon or Steph is determined only by whether you choose your potential lover as a seductive bait, whether you make a joke about your hand and heart and whom you give a rose to. Steph does not seem original – rather, it is a safe copy of Chloe, and Ryan is a collective image of the vanilla “good guy”. And the relationship itself does not give any special moments and experiences. The meeting on the rooftop and the kiss are the same for both partners, apart from who of the possible interests will take your side in the final confrontation. However, such support affects the final of the story only cosmetically. At the same time, the authors clearly emphasize lesbian relationships, adding heterosexual romance as an additional option. What do you want from the world of new ethics? A strapon in a deluxe edition?