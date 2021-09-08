Open rentals 2021 when where, figure skating history of open rentals, Medvedeva Zagitova open rentals photo, video – September 8, 2021

Open rentals – what is it and how long have they been going?

In Russia, the open skating of the national team has long been associated with the beginning of a new season. This time the best sportsmen of the country will come to Chelyabinsk. Figure skating is at its peak, and fan hunger drives the fans. They are ready to travel to other cities to see the skaters after a long break. Nobody worries about the quality of the performances. The main thing is to see and “have breakfast”. However, every story has a beginning.

Conducted from the mid-90s at different venues

Control rentals can be closed and open. Previously, they almost always alternated. It could be that the premieres of the short programs were closed, while the free skates were available to the viewer. Now skaters come to the open skates as to competitions. They immediately perform in front of both spectators and specialists.

The history of the appearance of open rentals is rather vague. It is known that they have been held since the mid-90s. Honored coach of Russia spoke about this Lyudmila Velikova: “When we skated, it wasn’t for sure. And after – until the mid-1990s – too. The first skates were organized in Moscow – in 1995 or 1996, I think. “

Often, before the skating, there was a general gathering for skaters, after which performances were organized. This was the case in 2015, when open skates were held in Sochi.

The venue has changed over the years: before the 2014/15 season, they were held at different skating rinks in Moscow and the Moscow region. Ice rinks in Novogorsk, Gorki-2 and the Dream Palace could alternate during the weekend, the fans had to go back and forth. Perhaps that is why there were few spectators. By the way, anyone could come.

From 2015 to 2017, open rental took place in Sochi, and tickets for them began to be officially sold. “As for the Sochi public, I’m afraid they will not be very interested in screenings. There are other interests “– Velikova said then. Now this problem seems strange.

After the Olympics in Pyeongchang, figure skating gained a lot of new fans, skating returned to the Moscow arenas – Megasport, Luzhniki.

This season open skating will take place in Chelyabinsk. This became known even during the Russian Championship-2021. The popularization of figure skating in other cities, as well as the inaccessibility of Moscow ice arenas for this sport, are now called among the possible reasons for the “move”.

Feedback from specialists and preparation for the season

Rentals are an important part of the season. This is the mobilization of athletes for competition. Skaters get feedback on what to fix. “Many recommendations, what to change, improve, bring in line with the rules”, – the president of the FFKR describes the benefits of rentals Alexander Gorshkov… Until 2020, the participants of the rentals were given marks and distributed them in places, like in competitions, but last year they decided to abandon this.

The head of the federation has repeatedly noticed that viewers should not take the test skates too seriously.

“We made these skates public, and I think it’s not bad. It is wrong to treat this as a concert – why didn’t this and that one perform? For us, the preparation of athletes is important, well, and disappointed fans, what can we do, we will apologize that it did not work out. There is nothing to be done, this is life “, – such was Gorshkov’s comment on the multiple withdrawals of athletes from the rentals in 2020.

“The most important thing for you to understand is that skating is not a competition, not an exhibition, not a concert. This is a working moment – the skates have always been like this, any deviations are possible here, the decision is always made in favor of the athletes, because these are not the Olympic Games, when nosebleeds go and perform “– concluded then Gorshkov.

After a long break, the skaters get nervous. Even if they are well prepared, something may not work out.

“Test skates are usually a rather stressful event, which is more difficult to endure psychologically. You strive to show new programs in the best possible light “, – admitted Sophia Shevchenko…

The fans should not condemn, but support the skaters. This will help them move forward despite the difficulties.

The audience is charging and, in the words Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, even gives a kick in the ass.

“The fact that this is happening in public now seems to me to be good., – says Elizabeth, – We immediately switch: oops, the season has begun, the audience is here, it’s time to perform and prepare the dress. This is such a kick in the ass. “

Most memorable box office performances

Open skating is a meeting with athletes after a long break. The main impression is made by the compositions, not the quality of the programs, although the phenomenal form of some skaters is remembered.

We recall some of the brightest performances in recent years.

“White Raven” by Mikhail Kolyada

The first rental of Kolyada’s free program after switching to Alexei Mishin impressed many. Ballet movements merged with music – for a second you could really feel like in the theater.

“I am very pleased with the performance of Misha Kolyada. The way he showed the program I made to him. I am glad that, in the opinion of many experts, it was Misha’s performance that became the brightest at the box office. “– said then the director Ilya Averbukh.

“Alegria” by Evgenia Medvedeva

In contrast to the premiere of Kolyada – today is the last appearance on the ice Evgenia Medvedeva with a competitive program. Despite mistakes, music from Cirque du Soleil and production from She-Lynn Bourne did not leave indifferent a rare viewer.

“She has perhaps the most interesting program”, – said the trainer and choreographer Alexander Zhulin…

“James Bond” by Boykova / Kozlovsky

The free program to the soundtrack from the James Bond movie was with us for two seasons:leksandra Boykova and Dmitry Kozlovsky became with her the champions of Europe-2020 and bronze medalists of the World Cup-2021.

“They added a difficult throw to their programs, they are working on a cascade of three or three, they are doing difficult support, they have increased the difficulty of twisting, they made a huge technical leap forward, adding also in skating and in artistry.”, – the Olympic champion commented on the rental of a pair in 2019 Oleg Vasiliev…

