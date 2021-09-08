Oxford mathematician proves Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer in history

Tom Crawford, MD, from Oxford, has proposed a greatness comparison formula that takes into account the achievements of players at the club and national team level, as well as the ability to rank the nominees who performed in different years.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (537 points);
2. Lionel Messi (503);
3. Pele (459);
4. Ferenc Puskas (305);
5. Ronaldo (281)
6. Marco van Basten (237);
7. Alfredo di Stefano (201);
8. Michel Platini (177);
9. Diego Maradona (169);
10. Johan Cruyff (163).
- Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer of 2021.
- Lionel Messi changed Barcelona to PSG this summer.
