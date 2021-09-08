Oxford mathematician proves Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer in history

Tom Crawford, MD, from Oxford, has proposed a greatness comparison formula that takes into account the achievements of players at the club and national team level, as well as the ability to rank the nominees who performed in different years.

The scientist decided to consider football players who won the Golden Ball at least twice, or who were widely recognized before 1956, when the award was established, according to 7 criteria: (national and international trophies, goals for clubs and national teams, percentage of the total number of voters in the nomination on the “Golden Ball”, personal records, etc.). After all the calculations, the top 10 according to Crawford’s formula looks like this, according to the Daily Mail:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (537 points);

2. Lionel Messi (503);

3. Pele (459);

4. Ferenc Puskas (305);

5. Ronaldo (281)

6. Marco van Basten (237);

7. Alfredo di Stefano (201);

8. Michel Platini (177);

9. Diego Maradona (169);

10. Johan Cruyff (163).

Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

Lionel Messi changed Barcelona to PSG this summer.

