Paris Hilton said that Kim Kardashian inspired her to freeze her eggs

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

39-year-old Paris Hilton has not yet learned the joy of motherhood, but she is thinking about offspring. The star admitted that she decided to freeze her eggs. And she was inspired by her friend Kim Kardashian, who did it herself, and then used them to give birth to the sons of Saint and Psalm and the daughter of Chicago.

I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about this. She introduced me to her doctor and I was so inspired by her that I actually did it. I think every woman should do this, because you can really control it and not be in a position where you urgently need to get married,

– she admitted in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Paris added that she really would like to have children:

I am obsessed with dressing them up so that I have my little copy.

Now the star is dating businessman Carter Reum. And, according to her, he is exactly the man with whom she wants to connect her whole life.

I finally found my perfect match, someone with whom I want to spend the rest of my life and start a family. I have said before in other respects: “He is the one.” But I did it simply because I always wanted to portray that I am happy, I have a perfect life and an ideal boyfriend. But I never really felt it. I was just playing

– she admitted.

Paris has been dating Carter since the beginning of this year. According to insiders, everything is more than serious in their relationship, so the engagement and wedding may not be long in coming.



Carter Reum