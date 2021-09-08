Players urged not to miss the DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT launch trailer for PlayStation 5

Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima urged players not to miss the final trailer of the extended version of the action adventure DEATH STRANDING for Playstation 5… It will be presented on September 8 at 10:00 Moscow time … According to the developer, the video is able to interest users in the project, who did not pay attention to it before.

Look forward to tomorrow’s trailer!

Tune in to watch the “FINAL TRAILER” for DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT.

Airs on the KJP YouTube channel, Wednesday at 4 PM/JST, 8 AM/BST, 12 AM/PST.

Earlier, the creator of Metal Gear Solid speculated about editing issues and gave some tips for newbies. The developer personally works on most of the trailers for his games.

“Today editing is a completely digital moment. Anyone can do it. There is no magic. I work through regular Premiere, I do not add third-party effects, I edit via a PC or smartphone. If you have the ability to create, you need to take a step forward. for the presentation of your creativity is also in abundance. And now is not the time for someone else to teach you. Watch more movies, trailers, music videos, YouTube videos. They will help you develop a sense of style. Instead of blindly imitating, try to think about why the author of the video works this way. You may not find the answer, but it will greatly help with learning. Decide how you would edit a particular episode, how you would improve it, how you would put transitions. Gradually, your unique handwriting will develop from this, “the developer said to the fans.

Kojima also commented on the in-game photo. She, according to the game designer, has every chance of becoming a full-fledged art form, along the way helping people get acquainted with traditional photography.

“Recently, more and more people are interested in game photography. A new art form may develop before our eyes. There are still people who laugh at filming gaming virtual spaces. But if you constantly take pictures, even as part of games, your skills and perception will sharpen. Composition, plan, focus and more. Most importantly, you will find objects that you yourself are interested in photographing. And after that, the experience gained in games will definitely come in handy when it’s time to shoot with a real camera or smartphone, “Hideo Kojima shared his thoughts.

The extended version of DEATH STRANDING is set to release on September 24th.

