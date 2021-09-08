Rapoport called the game of the Malta national team “strange football” | News | News

Athletes from the Malta national team demonstrated “strange football” during the match with Russia. A foreign team is of interest by playing its own kind of sport, – such an opinion on Wednesday, September 8, shared the Soviet footballer, coach Boris Rapoport.

“I was confident that ours would win. I assumed that the game would not be easy – in recent years, such teams, “football dwarfs” have greatly improved, create problems for everyone. This is no exception in today’s game. The opponent surprised me: they played strange football. Controlling the ball, we brought ourselves a goal, we could have brought more. The team is interesting, it plays its own football. They had moments, Guilherme helped out. The game was not easy for us, ”the footballer said during an interview with REN TV.

He noted that closer to the end of the game, Russian footballers got a serious advantage after substitutions. In general, the athletes retain their chances for first place in the match with Croatia.

In addition, Rapoport focused on numerous injuries before the meeting of football teams.

“A whole group of people didn’t play today. Mario Fernandez, Golovin are systemic people. Jikia did not come out. Karpin is not easy: he patches up the composition, comes up with. I think we got out of the situation with honor. Maybe you should have been a little bolder. Many experts will say that the game was not very interesting, but Karpin needs time. And, as Lobanovsky said, the most important thing is the score on the scoreboard, ”the interlocutor concluded.

The day before, on September 7, Russia emerged victorious in the match against Malta in the sixth round of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round. The meeting ended with the score 2: 0 in favor of the Russian players. Goals were scored by Smolov (10) and Bakaev (84, penalty).

According to experts and fans, forward Fyodor Smolov became the best player of the match.

Commenting on the results of the game, Valery Karpin called it nervous, arguing his words with the last minutes of the match, which were held 1-0 in favor of the Russians, when any mistake could be fatal.

According to the Honored Master of Sports of the Soviet Union Vladimir Ponomarev, the game of the Russian national team can be described as unsteady, since the players could not beat a weak opponent for a long time. The athlete also criticized the lack of team play.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.