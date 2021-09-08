Razer unveils $ 70 Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse

Razer unveils Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse. The novelty has received several new features compared to the previous Basilisk V2. In addition, the cost of new items has decreased by $ 10, and now is $ 69.99. The Razer Basilisk V3 is now on sale.

The most important innovation in the fresh mouse is the scroll wheel. Next to it is a button that allows you to toggle between step-scrolling mode with tactile feedback and free-spin mode. Razer Synapse also has a feature that automatically switches between these scroll modes based on user input.

Externally, the Basilisk V3 from the previous Basilisk V2 allows you to distinguish the proprietary Chroma RGB backlighting. The Razer logo, scroll wheel border and translucent bar at the bottom of the mouse are illuminated. In addition, the V3 received a non-removable sensitivity switch on the side edge and lost the mechanism designed to increase the effort on the scroll wheel.

It is worth noting that due to a rather strict and ergonomic design, as well as wide functionality, the Razer Basilisk V3 is suitable not only for gamers, but also for all users who need a comfortable and high-quality mouse for everyday use.