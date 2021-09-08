Released a colossal drive based on “ancient” technologies

Fujifilm, HPE and Quantum have announced the availability of the latest LTO-9 standard cassettes and tape drives for archiving and backing up data. The ninth generation tape cartridges now hold up to 45 TB of data and support speeds of up to 1000 MB / sec, significantly outperforming today’s hard drives.



The magnetic tape is alive

The members of the LTO (Linear Tape-Open) consortium have brought to the market the 9th generation LTO Ultrium tape media and tape readers (streamers).

LTO-9 tape can hold up to 45 TB of compressed data and up to 18 TB uncompressed. This is 50% more compared to the previous eighth generation carriers.

LTO-9 data transfer speeds have also increased significantly – from 750 MB / s for compressed data and 360 MB / s for raw data to 1000 MB / s and 440 MB / s, respectively. Thus, the maximum write and sequential read speed of new magnetic drives reaches 3.6 TB per hour.

LTO-9 streamers will be fully compatible with LTO-8 cartridges, according to LTO in a press release. In addition, support for hardware encryption of data and the LTFS file system, which allows accessing the contents of the tape as a normal directory tree, software overwrite protection (WORM) is announced.

HPE LTO-9 Ultrium rewritable cartridges

According to The Register, LTO-9 cartridges were presented by Fujifilm and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) on September 7, 2021. Quantum has started selling LTO-9 streamers. IBM announced support for LTO-9 media with its Archive Spectrum software for easy access to tape data.

The LTO consortium is developing a standard of the same name and includes 11 members. These include Facebook, Fujifilm, HPE, IBM, Maxell, Quantum, Sony and TDK.

LTO technology was developed jointly in 1998 by the three largest tape drive manufacturers – IBM, HP and Seagate. The corresponding Seagate division was later acquired by Quantum Corporation.

Tape media as a measure of protection against ransomware

As noted in Fujifilm, the global volume of constantly generated data over the past few years has grown exponentially due to the introduction of new technologies: 5G, the Internet of things, artificial intelligence.

According to the company, 80% of this data is “cold”, which means that it is rarely accessed, so it can be safely stored on tape, which has a significantly lower total cost of ownership compared to other devices. The traditional advantages of such media include high capacity and high reliability, while the disadvantages are low random access speed.

Tape media are used today, in particular, to create so-called air-gap storages, that is, physically isolated from the Network. This approach helps protect data from ransomware that infiltrates an organization’s computing infrastructure, restricts user access to it, and demands a ransom to recover it.

Tape against hard drives

A magnetic tape drive is a very old technology. Magnetic tape was developed in the 1930s and was originally used to store audio recordings. The first case of its use for recording and storing computer data was recorded in 1951.

IDP monitoring: how Aeroflot digitized its innovative development program IT in the public sector

Hard disk drives (HDD) today provide less capacity compared to LTO-9 – there are no devices with a capacity of 30 TB on the market.

In November 2019, Seagate announced that it plans to begin production of 50 terabyte hard drives using HAMR technology in 2026. Western Digital, which also mastered HAMR, set the bar for all the same 50 TB.

Record tape capacity

Tape storage technology has tremendous potential. In particular, IBM and Fujifilm are trying to uncover it, which have been working on increasing the capacity of tape drives for many years.

So, at the end of 2020, partners created a sample capable of accommodating a record 580 TB. IBM and Fujifilm achieved a recording density of 317 Gbps per square inch. This result was made possible by the use of strontium ferrite as a coating on the tape surface, as well as by reducing the width of the recording track to 56.2 nm. Naturally, to work with such a tape, a new head was needed with an increased movement accuracy of 3.2 nm.

The total length of the magnetic tape, capable of holding 580 TB of information, was 1.255 km.

In 2015, the companies achieved a recording density of 123 Gbps per square inch and achieved a total capacity of 220 TB for uncompressed data. In this case, strontium ferrite particles have not yet been used – a barium ferrite-based tape was used, which is also used in LTO-9 tapes.

IBM is also partnering with Sony. In 2017, the companies created tape with a recording density of 201 Gbps and a capacity of 330 TB.