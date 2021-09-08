Resurrected won’t fix one of the most famous bugs from the original

The original Diablo II had a bug called NHAM (Next hit always misses) that affected the combat system. The error turned the player’s next hit after an attack interrupted due to incoming damage into a guaranteed miss. She has become one of the most famous in the Blizzard Entertainment project and, as it was recently revealed, will migrate to the upcoming remaster. The developers called it part “Original experience”…

Twitter user under the pseudonym MrLlamaSC asked, is there a chance NHAM will be fixed in Diablo II: Resurrected. He was answered by Rod Fergusson, Vice President and Executive Producer of the Diablo franchise. Manager’s statement reads: “We are aware of this issue, but we decided that it was part of the original experience, which we fear to be influenced. We could definitely consider a post-launch fix if the community thinks they need the change. “…

Recall that Blizzard recently also explained why it decided to abandon TCP / IP and support for the 21: 9 aspect ratio in Diablo II: Resurrected. In the first case, the developers prioritize protection, and in the second, distant enemies are to blame, which do not react to long-range attacks of the user’s character.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released September 23, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Nintendo Switch.