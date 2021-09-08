RFU President praised the game of the Russian national team against Malta

RFU President Alexander Dyukov spoke about the victory of the Russian national team over the team of Malta. The meeting ended with a score of 2: 0.

– What’s the matter? Why such a game?

– It was important to win today, we won this victory. Of course, there are questions about the game. If you ask me what I liked, I liked the result that we took three points. This is the debut of the new head coach, he professes a slightly different style, so it takes time. While something is working out, something is not. You can see that the team began to use more aggressive pressure, today it allowed creating good chances from time to time. There is a problem with the implementation, we need to work on it. This also applies to a positional attack, a lot of chaotic actions.

– Were there any concerns about the outcome of the match?

– No, I was sure that we will be able to win. Still, we controlled the game, there were a few moments at our gates, but we created them ourselves. I think if Malta equalized the score, we would have found all the strength to come out ahead and win, at least by two goals.

– Doesn’t it seem like a shame that we play so hard with teams like Malta and Cyprus?

– Malta lost crushingly only to Croatia. Cyprus is also a good team. Therefore, this is not the Malta that was 10 years ago. Now almost all the national teams in Europe have learned how to play football. Malta plays quite compactly, yes, there was no high pressure on their part, but this is an organized team that tries to play football, controlling the ball. If we talk about build-up, then everything is built through a medium-short pass. No long balls. Modern team.

– Did you notice that the fans of the national team were whistling?

– No, I didn’t pay attention to it.

