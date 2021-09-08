Ronaldo – Best Player in History by the Oxford Mathematician Algorithm Based on Clubs and Nationals, Messi – 2nd, Pele – 3rd, Maradona – 9th – Football

Oxford University mathematician Tom Crawford has developed a formula for comparing the greatness of football players.

Using a unique algorithm that takes into account the achievements of football players at the club and national team level, the scientist compared the performance of players from different eras.

The first place was taken by the Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of the PSG forward Lionel Messi, Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Alfredo di Stefano, Diego Maradona and others.

Crawford accepted as nominees players who had won the Ballon d’Or at least 2 times or were widely recognized prior to 1956, when the award was established. Players were judged on 7 criteria:

1. National and international trophies won at club level, assessed using the UEFA competition relative strength coefficient;

2. Trophies at the national team level – 150 points for the World Championship, 100 for the European Championship and America’s Cup and additional points for the title of the top scorer of the tournament;

3. Goals for clubs;

4. Goals for the national team;

5. Votes in voting for the Golden Ball (as a percentage of the total number of voters);

6. Individual records;

7. “Mathematically outstanding seasons” in which goals from a player have led the team to major victories.

Thus, the top 10 ranking according to the Crawford formula is as follows:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (537 points)

2. Lionel Messi (503)

3. Pele (459)

4. Ferenc Puskas (305)

5. Ronaldo (281)

6.Marco van Basten (237)

7. Alfredo di Stefano (201)

8. Michel Platini (177)

9. Diego Maradona (169)

10. Johan Cruyff (163).