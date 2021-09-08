Ronaldo’s house in Manchester, where Cristiano lives, what a mansion looks like, photo – September 8, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo recently visited Manchester United’s base for the first time after returning to the club. There he met with the head coach of the team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, met the players, and then held the first training session.

The return to the home base could have taken place earlier. However, Ronaldo, like everyone who arrived from Portugal to the UK, had to spend five days in quarantine – the club tried to smear Cristiano, but the British authorities took a pose.

However, Ronaldo was hardly very upset about this. He “had to” while away the quarantine in a posh mansion in Manchester.

Photos from the inside of Krish’s incredible house have already scattered in the British media. Therefore, we had an excellent opportunity to tell about the mansion of the MJ star in a little more detail.

Ronaldo is located in a country house in Manchester worth several million pounds. The luxurious mansion occupies only a small part of the site, everything else is a lawn, trees and picturesque hills.

Krish’s house has seven bedrooms! Many of them have skins and paintings.

There is also a large home theater.

The roomy bathroom with jacuzzi offers incredible countryside views.

Where can we go without simulators! For the health-obsessed Portuguese, they made a whole fitness room with high-tech equipment. He trained on them during quarantine to stay in shape.

There is an indoor swimming pool nearby.

Krish’s kitchen is so spacious that famous chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay could host their culinary shows at the same time.

And here is the huge dressing room. Georgina was definitely pleased with her.

There is also a room that resembles a study. It, like the other rooms, is very cozy.

It is known that as many as 6 security guards look after Ronaldo’s house. Day and night, they monitor safety and “scare off” onlookers and fans.

Surely in such conditions, the Portuguese did not get bored in quarantine and gained strength before returning to the Premier League after a pause for the national teams. Manchester United will face Newcastle at Old Trafford on 11 September. Perhaps this game will be the first for Cristiano after the transition.