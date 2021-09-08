RPL football transfers, summer 2021: Vlašić and Kral to West Ham, Claudinho to Zenit, Cordoba to Krasnodar, Kofriye to Spartak – September 8, 2021

At midnight, the summer transfer window in Russia officially closed. Now, until the end of the first part of the championship, clubs cannot make changes to their squads. In the meantime, all newcomers are preparing to show their class, let’s remember the loudest transitions this summer.

10. John Cordoba (from Hertha to Krasnodar for 20 million euros)

In recent years, “Krasnodar” with foreigners was not very often guessed. And the transfer of Cordoba, especially for 20 million, looked a little strange from the outside. But the Colombian immediately began to justify the money invested in him. Five goals and two assists in six matches is more than a decent result. So far, however, this performance does not help Krasnodar very much and the team is in seventh place in the table. But if Cordoba continues this way, then the situation may change.

9. Maximiliano Kofrie (from Saint-Truidense to Spartak for 2.5 million euros)

Kofrie (or as the fans call it, Kaufriz) is the only transfer of Spartak to the entrance to this window. Formally, of course, there was also the ransom of Victor Moses. But Moses played for Spartak last season as well, so there is only one full-fledged newcomer in Tushino. The fans did not receive the Belgian very well. But here the claims are primarily not to him, but to the leadership. It is not entirely clear why this transfer was needed. However, it came out very loud.

8. Denis Makarov (from Rubin to Dynamo for 7.5 million euros)

Makarov played in the lower divisions a few years ago. At the end of last season, he gained great fame thanks to a goal from Zenit. The very same when he wound Lovren in someone else’s penalty area and sent the ball into the net. And this summer he moved to Dynamo for as much as 7.5 million euros. So far, however, he scored for a new one with only one assist and zero complete matches. But let’s write it off for adaptation.

7. Alexis Beka-Beka (from Kan to Lokomotiv for 6 million euros)

The Frenchman has yet to prove his worth. It’s too early to judge by official matches – about 20 minutes in the game against Dynamo. But in the recent freight train with CSKA, Beka-Beka looked very good. And he has every chance to painlessly replace the departed Krykhovyak.

6. Sebastian Driussi (from Zenit to Austin for 6 million euros)

The series about Driussi’s departure from Zenith lasted almost two years. And it officially ended this summer. One year remained until the end of the footballer’s contract. Two American clubs, Austin and Inter Miami, applied for it. As a result, Seba bought his contract from Zenit for $ 7 million and moved to sunny Texas.

5. Konstantin Maradishvili and Nair Tiknizyan (from CSKA to Lokomotiv for 12 million euros)

The double transfer from CSKA to Loko turned out to be loud. True, not in essence. Two young players changed the Khodyny bench to the Cherkiz one. But the resonance from the transfer turned out to be serious. Army fans still do not understand the decisions of their leadership. And the young footballers can only wish them good luck.

4. Alex Kral (from Spartak to West Ham on loan)

Rumors that Kral might move to West Ham had been circulating even before Euro 2020. The hammermen were rumored to have offered £ 14 million. According to rumors, Spartak wanted to wait until the end of the European Championship for the footballer to add in price. But at Euro Kral did not look the best. And the transfer ended up in question. It was possible to agree only at the very end of the transfer window. But on a lease with a commitment to purchase for 14 million pounds, subject to a number of conditions.

3. Grzegorz Krychowiak (from Lokomotiv to Krasnodar for 4 million euros)

One of the most unexpected transfers this summer. Krychowiak was the team leader for a long time. But after the new leadership came to the club, the Polish midfielder left. There are many versions of this departure. But one thing is absolutely clear – Krasnodar signed a very strong footballer for more than adequate money.

2. Claudinho (from RB Bragantino for 12 million euros)

Zenit’s main transfer this summer. Claudinho joined Zenit immediately after winning the Olympic Games with the Brazilian national team. In the matches against Ufa and CSKA, he showed his best side. It is clear that conclusions on his performance will have to be drawn after the Champions League. But already now Claudinho’s arrival at Zenit looks like a serious strengthening.

1. Nikola Vlašić (from CSKA to West Ham for 30 million euros)

And finally, the loudest transfer. Half of the summer we were told that Vlašić was about to move to Milan. There was information that the leadership of the army club did not mind attaching their leader to Zenit if the option with Italy fell through. And at that very moment, when it seemed that there were no more buyers for the Croatian midfielder, the English West Ham suddenly appeared on the stage. And he offered CSKA exactly as much as they wanted. And Vlašić returned to the Premier League.