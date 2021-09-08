Rugged smartphone iiiF150 R2022 with 8300 mAh battery and 90 Hz screen is now offered with a 50 percent discount

The iiiF150 brand has announced a special offer for the R2022 rugged smartphone in honor of the start of global sales. From September 6 to September 12, the new product can be purchased for $ 199.99, which is 50% lower than its regular retail price.

iiiF150 R2022 is positioned as the world’s first rugged smartphone with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The screen with a diagonal of 6.78 inches, FHD + resolution (2460 × 1080 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9 is based on an IPS-matrix that provides maximum viewing angles of 178 degrees in both planes. The maximum brightness is 500 cd / m22… The tough 1.1mm Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen from damage and scratches.

At the top center of the screen is a hole for a 16MP front camera with an f / 2.2 aperture. The rear camera is based on three sensors, including the main 64-megapixel module (f / 1.79), a 20-megapixel sensor (f / 1.8) with support for night shooting and a 2-megapixel sensor (f / 2.4) for macro photography …

The iiiF150 R2022 is based on an eight-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.1 Hz. The volume of LPDDR4X RAM is 8 GB, the capacity of the UFS 2.1 flash drive is 128 GB. There is also a slot for memory cards up to 256 GB.

The communication capabilities of the smartphone include WIFI wireless adapters: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac and Bluetooth 5.0, there is a USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, two SIM card slots. To unlock the smartphone, use the side fingerprint scanner or the face unlock function. The smartphone is equipped with an NFC module, which makes it possible to pay for purchases without using a bank card.

The 8300 mAh battery with support for 18-W fast charging provides up to 70 hours of talk time, up to 30 hours of music playback, and up to 15 hours of video playback.

For water and dust resistance, the iiiF150 R2022 smartphone meets the requirements of IP89 / 69K standards and the American military-industrial standard MIL-STD-810H. The device, without prejudice to its performance, tolerates a fall from a height of 1.5 m, immersion in water to a depth of 1.5 m and temperature drops ranging from –20 ° С to + 70 ° С.

IiiF150 brand was launched in 2020 by Shenzhen OXO technology. The idea for its creation belongs to the representatives of this company, who are enthusiasts of outdoor physical activity. The brand is guided by the NEO-RUGGED concept, which aims to provide users with the most comfortable outdoor mobile experience, as well as to offer them innovation, safety and reliability.