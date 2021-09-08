Russian boxer urged Khabib to get away from the concept of “Dagestan mountains”

The athlete noted that beautiful girls in the ring are a tradition.

Russian professional boxer and public figure Angelina Semenova criticized former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his scandalous statement about the uselessness of ring girls.

According to the athlete, the fighter has an old mindset.

“I believe that Khabib has an old mindset and vision about fighting and life in general. The 21st century has already arrived. Women have the same rights as men. In addition, MMA is a social, sports show, where ring girls are, of course, a traditional thing, like the icing on the cake, ”she said in an interview with Metaratings.

She noted that Nurmagomedov should be rebuilt to the level of modern society in which he lives.

“It is high time for Khabib to leave the sexism to which he was accustomed in the Dagestan mountains, if he is going to live in a society where everything has been different for a long time, or let him dictate his rules exactly where he is from. Although development will sooner or later find that corner, ”she summed up.

Earlier, the most popular girl in the UFC octagon, Arianni Celeste, reacted to the words of Nurmagomedov, who surpassed her “colleagues” in terms of the number of subscribers in social networks.

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak compared Nurmagomedov to the leader of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).

Her colleague Dmitry Guberniev suggested replacing half-naked girls with signs with “men in quilted jackets.”

And the American MMA fighter stood up for the girls and asked Nurmagomedov “to leave them alone.”