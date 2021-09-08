Russian national football team: the story of how no one wanted to be the team captain at Euro 2016

Now everyone can become a captain with Karpin, and in 2016 young Golovin was running around the field and did not know who to give the bandage to.

It was a shame to watch. The match of the Russian national team, when no one wanted to take the captain’s armband

There were already three captains in the Russian national team under Karpin the coach: Georgy Dzhikia, Dmitry Barinov and Fyodor Smolov… This know-how was announced before the game with Croatia by Jikia himself – the Spartak player said that in the national team there are all the captains who should feel responsible.

The innovation is not clear to everyone, but earlier with the captaincy in the national team it was much worse. In the summer of 2016, when the national team failed the European Championship, it was because of the captain’s armband that one of the most embarrassing episodes in the modern history of the national team took place.





Russia in the third match of the group lost no chance to the national team of Wales 0: 2 after the first half. No chance, because only two conceded goals in a half for that team is a good result (Wales should have scored at least four). No chance – because we could not do anything in the attack, and none of that team (although there is clearly no need to talk about team cohesion) could lead the team forward. The captain was then Roman Shirokov – and the coach of that team, Leonid Slutsky, decided to change him in the 52nd minute: instead of a midfielder, a young Alexander Golovin appeared on the field. Shirokov gave him the captain’s armband – and then the shameful show began.

51:16 – Golovin is already on the field, he has a bandage in his hands, but he doesn’t know what to do with it.

51: 18-51: 20 – Alexander offers the bandage to Alexei Berezutsky, but he refuses to accept it. As a result, the young midfielder, in a panic, is looking for someone to give the symbol of leadership to – no one wants to take it.

51:29 – Golovin still finds Ignashevich and gets rid of the bandage. But he doesn’t want to wear it.

51:48 – The defender ran to Akinfeev so that at least someone would take this bandage. The goalkeeper put it on, shaking his head angrily.

Shirokov, commenting on this episode earlier, said that Vasily Berezutsky, the vice-captain of that team, was no longer on the field by the 52nd minute, and Roman was closer to the bench, so he gave the bandage to Golovin. The second vice-captain – Igor Denisov – missed the European Championship due to injury.





Now, five years later, Shirokov remembers the story with the bandage without details. But on the other hand, he calmly finds the guilty ones in it:

“Vasya was no longer on the field, but who, by and large, remained? It was possible to hand it over to someone, but, apparently, the situation was so “positive” that no one wanted to take the bandage. But the team is not to blame for this, but the head coach, who could not bring anything: neither discipline, nor confidence, since people cannot take responsibility. These are not questions for the national team, but for a specific person who then led it. We did not discuss this story afterwards. ”

Shirokov went to that Euro at the last moment – Slutsky admitted that although Roman was the team captain, the coach did not count on him. In the game with Wales, everything changed, and Shirokov took the team to the field. However, this did not help the national team.

None of the participants in those events, except for Roman himself, commented on the episode with the bandage. Although the collections spoke about other conflicts in that team – the legendary story of the scuffle between Shirokov and Glushakov, in which Mamaev flew in, is difficult to forget. Euro 2016, like the story of the captain’s armband, which nobody needed in that national team, I really don’t want to remember. And it is important for the players of the current team not to repeat the mistakes of the past generation, for which they are ashamed to this day.