Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals for the first time in his career at two Grand Slam tournaments this season

The Russian spends the best year of his career at the Grand Slam tournaments. He had already outplayed his rival in the semifinals – but in a very difficult fight.

Tuesday, September 7, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 US Open quarterfinals. The rival of the Russian was a Dutch athlete Boat van de Sandshulp, which broke through in a sensational way in the second week of the tournament. Medvedev defeated the Dutchman in the first two sets – 6: 3, 6: 0, after which he slightly missed the thread of the match from his hands. At the beginning of the third game, Daniel began to experiment and played backhand, trying to complete the rallies due to powerful blows from the back line. Such a sharp game of the Russian immediately led to a significant increase in the number of errors, which allowed van de Sandshulp to catch on for the match. The Dutchman felt confident, began to serve well, made a break in the middle of the game and did not allow Daniel to complete the meeting in three sets. In the fourth game, Botik tried to build on his success and almost transferred the match to the fifth set, but in the end, due to the difference in class, Daniil managed to put the squeeze on an uncompromising opponent – 6: 3, 6: 0, 4: 6, 7: 5.





Daniil Medvedev lost one set at the US Open. But the Russian is still in the 1/2 finals!

The American major is rightfully considered the crown Grand Slam tournament for Medvedev. In the United States, the Russian tennis player put the semi-finals on stream, reaching this stage for the third time in a row. At the US Open – 2019, Medvedev reached the semifinals, where he beat the Bulgarian in three sets Grigor Dimitrov – 7: 6 (7: 5), 6: 4, 6: 3. However, in the decisive match of the tournament he lost to the Spaniard Rafael Nadal with a score of 5: 7, 3: 6, 7: 5, 6: 4, 4: 6. In 2020, in the semifinal meeting, Medvedev lost to the future champion of the tournament – Austrian Dominik Thiem – 2: 6, 6: 7 (7: 9), 6: 7 (5: 7). Thus, of the last 19 matches at the US Open, Medvedev won 17.

This season, the Russian generally spends his best year at the Grand Slam tournaments. For the first time in his career, Daniel made his way to the semi-finals of two majors in one season. In February 2021 at the Australian Open – 2021 Medvedev reached the semifinals, where he beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas – 6: 4, 6: 2, 7: 5. However, in the decisive match he lost to a Serb Novak Djokovic – 5: 7, 2: 6, 2: 6.





Miracles of reaction. Daniil Medvedev’s incredible blow has already collected almost 2 million views!

Daniel achieved his best results in his career at two other major tournaments of the year – Roland Garros and Wimbledon. In France, Medvedev made it to the quarterfinals stage, although he had never passed the first round hurdle before. The Parisian soil became a stumbling block for the 25-year-old Russian for four years in a row, but this season Medvedev was able to show a decent result in the French capital. The fourth lap of Wimbledon can hardly be called an excellent indicator for Daniel, but earlier in England he did not go that far. Will Medvedev be able to repeat his best result at the Grand Slam tournament and make his way to the final of the US Open?

The rival of the Russian in the next round will be a 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassim, for which the quarterfinal match in New York turned into an easy walk. Felix’s rival in the quarterfinals was an 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, which made some noise in the previous stages of the US Open. The Spanish prodigy knocked out the third number of the world ranking Stefanos Tsitsipas from the fight, and then won the marathon against the German Peter Gojovchik. Two five-set matches in a row became too serious a test for Alcaraz, who was just starting his journey in the elite of world tennis, and his physical form was no longer enough for the match with Auger-Allassim. In the middle of the second set, Carlos refused to continue the fight with the score 3: 6, 1: 3, clearing the way for the Canadian to the first semi-final of the Grand Slam tournament in his career.





Sent Tsitsipas home and rewrote the history of the US Open! Who will stop 18-year-old Alcaraz?

The 21-year-old Canadian tennis player, ranked 15th, is the youngest player to make it to the US Open semi-finals since 2009. In 2009 Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro won the US Open title at age 20. Reaching the semi-finals allowed Felix to become the first Canadian in tournament history to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals. Also, Felix Auger-Aliassim became the first player born in 2000 to reach the Grand Slam semi-finals.





Medvedev will fight for the final of the US Open with a student of Uncle Nadal. What is Auger-Alyassim known for?

One of the most difficult matches for Auger-Allassim in New York was the first round game with the Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy. The 12th seeded was able to outplay the Russian only in four sets, leaving behind three tie-breaks. That match lasted exactly four hours. In the third round, Felix overtook the Spaniard in five games Roberto Bautista-Aguta, and in the next – in four sets was stronger Francis Tiafoe.

In total, Felix spent 14 hours and 40 minutes on the courts on his way to the semifinals, having played a number of intense matches. In turn, Medvedev got to a similar stage, having spent 9 hours and 47 minutes on the court. The Russian took full advantage of the high seeding number and a successful net, losing only one set in five matches – van de Sandshulp. Moreover, before meeting with the Dutchman, Daniel had never lost more than four games in a set. From the point of view of physical fitness, the Russian should not have any problems with recovery. The advantage in the experience of big fights will also be on the side of the Russian. Previously, Daniel and Felix met only once at the adult level. This happened in 2018 at the home tournament for the Canadian tennis player in Toronto – then Medvedev in the most difficult struggle was stronger only in the tie-break of the third set – 3: 6, 6: 4, 7: 6. Now they will have their first meeting at the Major. Semifinals of the US Open – 2021 Felix Auger-Alyassim – Daniil Medvedev will take place on Friday, September 10.