Samsung comments on platform change for NVMe drive 970 EVO Plus

Samsung was caught sneakily swapping components in the 970 EVO Plus SSDs last month. Instead of the usual Phoenix S4LR020 controller, the new SSD revision used Elpis S4LV003, familiar from the 980 PRO model, as well as other 96-layer V-NAND TLC chips. As a result, in the updated 970 EVO Plus, the capacity of the SLC cache increased from 42 to 112 GB, but the speed of writing information outside of it dropped almost twice: from 1500 to 800 MB / s.

The South Korean giant has finally issued a statement regarding the above situation. Here’s what a Samsung spokesperson told the Polish web edition Benchmark:

“To ensure continued production of the popular Samsung 970 EVO Plus, Samsung has decided to upgrade the controller and NAND in the 970 EVO Plus and have updated the firmware to the new version“ 3B2QEXM7 ”. The changes were dictated by global shortages affecting the production and availability of many components and devices.

We believe that by increasing the intelligent TurboWrite buffer and optimizing software, our devices will even better meet the growing needs of consumers and improve the overall user experience.

With the release of the new version of the 970 EVO Plus drive, Samsung has posted an updated datasheet on its website. In the event of subsequent component updates, the company will keep the entire change history available on an ongoing basis to ensure transparent communication with customers. “

In addition, foreign colleagues discovered that in the near future Samsung may change the SSD 980 PRO platform with PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface. The NVMe drive specification no longer specifies the exact controller model, and the Intelligent TurboWrite technology description has been changed.