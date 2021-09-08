Samsung continues to bury the Galaxy Note series – the company did not renew the trademark rights

It has already become clear that Samsung will not release the Galaxy Note 21 flagship smartphone this year. And he is unlikely to come out in the next. Recent data from the South Korean patent offices indicate that Samsung’s Note series of smartphones will disappear forever.

Samsung recently renewed multiple trademark rights in South Korea, according to GalaxyClub. We are talking about Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy M and Galaxy A. But the Galaxy Note series is not mentioned. The absence of this series in the list eloquently hints that the company does not intend to use the Galaxy Note trademark for new smartphones anymore, which means that the Galaxy Note 20 will become the last representative of the most famous series.

This year Samsung decided to focus on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 instead of releasing the next Note. Judging by the activity with which Samsung has recently promoted foldable models, it is likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will appear next year. Of course, the traditional flagship Galaxy S22 will also be released.

In addition, Samsung has expanded support for the S Pen. Previously, it could only be used with flagship Note series smartphones, now the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also have digital pen support.

However, Samsung has yet to announce the discontinuation of the Note series. It is very likely that the series smartphones will no longer appear on the market. But the information about trademarks is so far only valid for South Korea, and subsequently, a lot of unknown reasons may be revealed why Note was not included in the list. Of course, like other companies, Samsung often retains trademark rights that are never used later. But even the fact that the right to a trademark has not been confirmed does not mean anything. It is possible that by August next year the company will change its mind and complete the necessary formalities.