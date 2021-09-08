Scott Carson to play for Manchester City due to FIFA sanctions against Brazil – 2nd time in 10 years in the Premier League

The Brazilian Football Confederation has asked FIFA to ban several Premier League clubs from playing Brazilian players for five days.
- Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there is nothing more convenient to keep an eye on sports.
Championship of England
Ronaldo came to training on a cool “lamba” for € 186 thousand
HOUR AGO
Due to suspensions, 36-year-old Scott Carson will take a place at the gate of Manchester City. City’s second goalkeeper Zachary Steffen is overwhelmed by the coronavirus, so Leicester will be played against Leicester by the goalkeeper who has played one Premier League game in the last 10 years. In the absence of Alisson the gate of Liverpool will be defended by the Spaniard Adrian or the German Loris Karius.
Scott Carson has been playing for Manchester City since 2019. As part of Liverpool, the goalkeeper won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, while in the 2004/05 UEFA European Cup he had one match with Juventus (2: 1). A similar situation happened with Carson in the 2020/21 Premier League, when the goalkeeper played one meeting with Newcastle (4: 3) and became the champion of England.
- The Premier League clubs did not release the players to the national team due to their possible stay in the states that are in the red zone. Upon returning from these countries to Britain, citizens are required to serve a 10-day quarantine.
- The CBF did not ask for punishment for Everton and striker Richarlison, as the club released the player to the Olympics.
Championship of England
Premier League clubs spent over € 8 billion on current lineups
3 HOURS AGO
Championship of England
Oxford mathematician proves Ronaldo is the best in history
6 HOURS AGO