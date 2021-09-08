Secular cosplay: how Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Paris Hilton and not only repeated the images of other stars

Cher / Kim Kardashian

Looking at photos from the red carpets, we often want to repeat this or that stellar image. Well, such a desire arises among the celebrities themselves! Although they have the best stylists and ateliers of brands at their service, sometimes they just want to repeat the already accomplished success. And then they choose images that have already been tested by time.

Often, actresses and singers choose outfits in the style of other celebrities for costume parties (we all remember how Jessica Biel dressed up as Justin Timberlake), but sometimes these images also become a guide to action when collecting for various social events (here it is worth mentioning Kim Kardashian and her obsession images of Cher). In our material we have collected the best unique originals and quite successful copies.

Christina Aguilera and Kylie Jenner

Christina Aguilera / Kylie Jenner

The vivid image of Christina Aguilera from the video for the song Dirty, released in 2002, has become one of the symbols of the pop culture of the 2000s. It is not surprising that subsequent generations are also interested in it. So, on Halloween 2016, Kylie Jenner presented her variation of the iconic outfit in a different color combination, but the styling and makeup were almost identical to the original. In the Kardashian-Jenner family, by the era of the 2000s, they obviously harbor tender feelings. Not so long ago, the image was repeated by Kim Kardashian.

Cher and Kim Kardashian

For Kim Kardashian, whose images are copied on Instagram, Cher is her personal style icon, as she has repeatedly stated. Kim copies the images of the singer regularly, both during social events and for photo shoots. Cher herself is supportive of this: she leaves emoji in the form of hearts under Kim’s posts and calls her her “little Armenian sister”. Recall that both stars have Armenian roots.

Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Prince Philip / Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Spouses Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are themselves one of the most popular couples in the world, but this is clearly not enough for them. For Halloween 2018, Chrissy and John tried on the recognizable images of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and her husband, Prince Philip.

Dolly Parton and Adele

Dolly Parton / Adele

British singer Adele has achieved success as a solo artist, but it seems that she would be incomparable in some kind of cover show! In 2018, Adele appeared in the form of Dolly Parton, a popular country singer in the 70s. The reincarnation has definitely succeeded, and thanks to the lush wig and signature pink suit, it’s hard to find the differences.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake / Jessica Biel

They say that husband and wife are one Satan. Or the devil who wears … In the case of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, a shiny futuristic jumpsuit! At a Halloween party in 2019, Jessica reprized her husband’s look at the 1999 American Music Awards when Justin was still with N’SYNC.

Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton

Miley Cyrus / Paris Hilton

The scandalous star of the 2010s and the scandalous star of the 2000s – the continuity of generations is obvious, albeit in this case in the opposite order, because it was Paris who decided to repeat the image of Miley from the VMA Awards ceremony in 2013.

Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus / Harry Styles

The image of Miley Cyrus at that ceremony also inspired singer Harry Styles. He, however, chose another, even more sensational costume of the singer. Harry didn’t look for latex underwear, but he did his best on posing and facial expressions.

Miley Cyrus and Kourtney Kardashian

Miley Cyrus / Kourtney Kardashian

Another iconic image of Miley – from the video Wrecking Ball – has also been often parodied in pop culture. Kourtney Kardashian also presented her version. She took the photo in a special trailer that ran around Los Angeles as part of a promotional campaign for the then new Cyrus single, Midnight Sky. Miley appreciated the tribute.

Oh yes, queen!

– she wrote in the comments.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Neil Patrick Harris and David Bartka

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen / David Bartka and Neil Patrick Harris



Blond loose hair, dark gothic clothes and an accent in eye makeup – Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Bartka captured the main features of the Olsen sisters’ signature style. If you look at the pictures from afar, you can get confused!

Hillary Clinton and Katy Perry

Hillary Clinton / Katy Perry

The duo’s portrait resemblance may not be as obvious, but Katy Perry went to great lengths to create Hillary Clinton’s look at Kate Hudson’s 2016 party. It was shortly before the US presidential election, in which Clinton ran, so that in this way Katie also expressed her political views.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Ciara and Russell Wilson

Beyoncé and Jay-Z / Ciara and Russell Wilson

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are called one of the most influential couples in the world of show business. Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are also not averse to trying on this status – at least as part of Halloween. The couple repeated the images of Beyoncé and Jay-Z from the video Apes ** t. True, they replaced the portrait of Mona Lisa in the photo with a portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Ariana Grande and Kourtney Kardashian

You will have to look at these pictures twice to understand exactly where who is. Kourtney Kardashian responsibly approached cosplay and found not only a similar dress in the style of baby dolls, but also rehearsed a look over her shoulder – one of Ariana Grande’s signature photo poses.

RuPaul and Winnie Harlow

RuPaul / Winnie Harlow

The case when choosing the right costume can change your life! After model Winnie Harlow appeared at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2018 as RuPaul from the first MAC Viva Glam ad campaign in 1995, she received an offer to be the face of the same campaign in 2019!

Post Malone and Rita Ora

Post Malone / Rita Ora

Rita Ora with a beard and countless tattoos? No, the singer did not change her image, but rather skillfully reincarnated as the singer Post Malone. In this way, she performed at the KISS Haunted House Party in 2018 and simply captivated the audience.

Billie Eilish and Nina Dobrev

Billie Eilish / Nina Dobrev

Billie Eilish became a real sensation in the world of music and naturally influenced fashion. It is not surprising that on Halloween in 2019, the image of the young singer was one of the most popular, including among celebrities. One of the most successful cosplays turned out to be from Nina Dobrev.

Joan Jett and Kaia Gerber

Joan Jett / Kaia Gerber

The ability to transform is an important skill for a model. Kaia Gerber also demonstrated her abilities at the Halloween celebration, when she repeated the image of punk rock singer Joan Jett, performer of the famous hit I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Jared Leto and Mindy Kaling

Jared Leto / Mindy Kaling

The Met Gala did not take place this year, but netizens did not leave themselves without a holiday. They launched a flash mob and themselves began to repeat the iconic outfits from the red carpet of the event. Some celebrities also joined him. Mindy Kaling ditched the look of Jared Leto, who echoed the runway look from the Gucci show.

Lisa Bonet and Beyoncé

Lisa Bonet / Beyoncé

Unlike many stars who play doubles on Halloween, Beyoncé has disguised herself as a different person for her own birthday. The inspiration for the image was Lisa Bonet. Lisa’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, was so impressed with the resemblance that she even turned to Beyoncé:

What am I, and your child too?

Grace Coddington and Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli

Grace Coddington and Anna Wintour / Joyce Bonelli and Kim Kardashian

While millions of instadives around the world are trying to copy the image of Kim Kardashian, she herself is not averse to experimenting with her image. So, in 2014, Kim and makeup artist Joyce Bonelli changed into the iconic personalities of the fashion world – Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington.

Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss

Cara Delevingne / Kate Moss

Supermodels of the 90s were role models for millions of girls. But, it seems, they treat the new generation of models without jealousy. So, Kate Moss was marked by a tribute to Cara Delevingne. In the form of a 2010s catwalk star, she came to Halloween in 2014. Presumably, Kara, who was just starting her career then, considered it an honor.

Eli Wong and Olivia Munn

Eli Wong / Olivia Munn

For Halloween 2018, Olivia Munn opted to replicate Eli Wong’s character from her Netflix show So So So Wife, where she jokes about pregnancy and motherhood. Pregnancy, by the way, was also part of the costume, as were the nunchucks that Mann procured for the image. Although several subscribers still managed to confuse Olivia.

Kris Jenner and Lily Allen

Chris Jenner / Lily Allen

Perhaps Heidi Klum, who is known for her grandiose Halloween costumes, expected more from her guest, but Lily Allen decided not to invest too much in her outfit and got by with a simple tracksuit. However, details play a role – it was only necessary to show the love for selfies, and now – the image of Kris Jenner is quite recognizable!

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner / Khloe Kardashian

Well, the daughter of Chris, Khloe Kardashian, chose a more elegant image of her mother. For the photo, she posed in a dress from Versace. By the way, cosplaying mom has almost become her hobby. Dressing up as each other was a tradition of the Kardashian clan – Jenner on their reality show, which is now closing, but Chloe has chosen a parody of Kris several times.

Karl Lagerfeld and Josh Duhamel

Karl Lagerfeld / Josh Duhamel and Fergie

Actor Josh Duhamel ventured to repeat the image of the inimitable Kaiser of fashion – Karl Lagerfeld. Fergie, who was then married to Josh, had no choice but to adopt the image of the cat Choupette – the main companion of the fashion designer in the last years of her life.

Snoop Dogg and Tinashe

Snoop Dogg / Tinashe

American singer and actress Tinashe at one of the Halloween parties repeated the image of the cult rapper Snoop Dogg. From the massive chain to the pose and the famous hairstyle, Tinashe has carefully approached every detail of the look.

Richard Branson and Tyra Banks

Richard Branson / Tyra Banks

If you want to be a millionaire – become one! Just for a couple of hours. Tyra believes in the power of visualization. However, it is hardly necessary to complain about the wealth of the famous model and the host of America’s Next Top Model – her fortune is estimated at $ 90 million. But Banks once called Branson her “business hero”, so the choice of image is quite understandable.