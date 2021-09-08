Selena Gomez commented on her failed makeup at the Met Gala: I was eaten alive | People

The famous American singer and actress Selena Gomez humorously commented on her failed makeup at the Met Gala in 2018. The celebrity noted that when her makeup deteriorated due to self-tanning, she took it calmly.

So, during a makeup lesson on the official Vogue YouTube account, Selena said that her make-up artists then decided to give a little dark color to her face. It worked well at first, but soon Gomez’s skin turned orange. (to watch the video, scroll the news to the end)…

“We wanted to add some color to the Met Gala. So I put on some of this suntan lotion and it looked really nice and very even. As the evening went on, the skin got darker and darker, and I didn’t notice it.” , – she said.

As a result, Selena had to play up her makeup failure as she explained what had happened.

“I remembered: I am at the Met Gala – in fact, this is one of the most prestigious and beautiful events, and I go and try to look beautiful,” the singer says and smiles, – soon I sat down and looked at my photo – I am completely orange … I thought, “It’s going to be awful, because I’m going to be eaten alive,” says the celebrity.

According to her, at first, when she saw the video that her security had filmed, she wanted to disappear, but then she simply accepted the situation calmly.

An insider told People that Selena laughed about the incident and even clapped to those who commented on her tan and hair.

