Selena Gomez in a black Dior dress posed on the red carpet

Selena Gomez showed a spicy cleavage on the red carpet

The 26-year-old singer Selena Gomez, who recently released her first video after being hospitalized, has practically disappeared from sight and has not appeared in public for a long time.

However, the other day the American singer became guests of a charity event in California and for her rare appearance she chose a feminine black Dior dress with a deep neckline. The star’s monochrome look was harmoniously combined with her shoes – black stilettos and neatly gathered hair.

American singer Selena Gomez in a Dior dress / Photo: AFP

The most striking accent of her secular outfit were bright blue arrows and a bracelet on her arm, made of blue beads.

American singer Selena Gomez / Photo: AFP

Immediately after the red carpet, Selena Gomez went to the California forum, where she performed from the stage. The star changed into a more modest outfit – milk flared trousers and a dark blue striped jacket. Only the blue hands and bracelet remain of the amazing Dior look.

Selena Gomez’s modest image on a forum in California / Photo: AFP

