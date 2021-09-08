Selena Gomez is preparing for a triumphant return to the big screens

The singer got the main role in the biopic about the famous mountaineer.





REX / Shutterstock

Selena Gomez











The 28-year-old star was cast in the lead role in the film In the Shadow of the Mountain, based on the memoir of the same name by Sylvia Vasquez-Lavado, a Peruvian mountaineer who became the first representative of the LGBT community to perform the Seven Summits program. that is, climbing the highest mountain on every continent. And on Everest, Sylvia generally became the first Peruvian.

The film will be directed by the production company of Scott Budnik, who is responsible for The Hangover in Vegas and Project X: Dropped. The director’s chair will be taken by Elgin James, who will also write the script.

“We can’t wait to get down to work and show Sylvia’s incredible and inspiring stories on the big screen,” said Budnik. “Sylvia is a force of nature. Scott and I are thrilled to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity, ”added his colleague Donna Gigllotti.

The premiere of the tape is scheduled for the winter of 2022.