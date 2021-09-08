Selena Gomez put on a revealing mini and highlighted the cleavage

Singer and actress Selena Gomez was captured on set in New York.

The 29-year-old came to record “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York on Tuesday night. The singer was photographed on her way to the Ed Sullivan Theater. On the show, Selena talked about her new film, Murders in the Same Building, opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez / Getty Images

The detective-comedy series was recently released on streaming service Hulu and received positive reviews, with much praise for the performances of its core cast.

For the shooting, Gomez arrived in a leather mini-skirt from Versace, matching her with a black sweater with a spicy neckline, high-heeled sandals and a bag from Aspinal of London made of white crocodile leather. By the way, the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine loves to wear bags of this brand. Selena put on bright makeup with an accent on red lips and straightened her long hair.

Selena Gomez / Getty Images

Obviously, for the show, Selena changed clothes, and the actress arrived at the studio in a black short dress and a cardigan on top, only the shoes on her feet remained the same.

