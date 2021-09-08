Selena Gomez remembered running away from the ball due to an unsuccessful self-tanning

Seeing herself in the first photos from the ball, the singer rushed home in the best traditions of Cinderella.

29-year-old actress and singer Selena Gomez gave a video interview to Vogue magazine, in which she talked about her cosmetics and beauty life hacks. At the same time, the young star emphasized that she does not always manage to look perfect. In particular, she recalled “a funny story about a small self-tanner.” True, this episode ruined such an important event for her as the annual Met Gala.

It was in May 2018.

“I was getting ready for the Met Gala and wanted to add some color. I applied a little of this self-tanning lotion, and it looked really nice and very even, ”Selena recalls. “But as the evening went on, it got darker and darker.”

The star noticed that something was wrong only when she saw her photo. The color of her skin plunged the girl into a slight shock.

“I’m at the Met Gala – in fact, one of the most beautiful and prestigious events – and I go trying to look pretty … I look at my photo when I sit down and I’m completely orange in it,” Gomez said with a laugh. – I thought, “It will be terrible, I will be eaten alive because of this.”

After such an incident, the singer immediately rushed back into the car, not paying attention to the long dress dragging behind. She literally ran away from the ball like Cinderella, about which a memorable video was left on her Instagram page. Selena not only posted it, but even signed that she left the event after seeing her appearance from the side.

