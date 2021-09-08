Selena Gomez’s kidney donor commented on the scandal that erupted in the network

“Let’s not forget about donors who might feel unnecessary.”





Selena Gomez and Francia Rice











Last weekend, a scandal erupted on the network due to the new series of the sitcom Saved by the Bell, in which the authors decided to joke about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant: in the episode, two students discuss the singer’s donor, who became her close friend Francia Rice, and a question flaunts on the wall “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” Fans of the star harshly criticized the series, forcing NBC in charge of it to issue a public apology. Selena herself has not yet reacted to what happened, but Francia commented on the situation on Instagram.

“Some actors and producers contacted me to apologize personally, and I truly appreciate it, but I want to note that the network should also apologize to donors who might be offended. It’s not about me, it’s about recognizing the huge role they play, ”Rice wrote in her story. On Twitter, she added, “I’m flattered by the apology, but let’s not forget about donors who might feel unnecessary due to the graffiti on the wall.”

In an official statement published by Variety magazine, the creators of the series assured that they never wanted to laugh at Selena’s health and that they are now working closely with the performer’s team to financially support her charitable foundation helping people with lupus. It was this disease that caused the kidney transplant that Gomez underwent in 2017.