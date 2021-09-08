SKA – Motorist. Forecast and bet for 1.97 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, SKA will be hosted by Avtomobilist. The game will take place at the Ice Palace on September 8. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. SKA – Avtomobilist: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

SKA

For three games of the new season, the guys from St. Petersburg managed to earn 6 points and score 16 goals. The team is in second place in the Western Conference standings.

At the start of the KHL 2021/22 SKA met with Severstal in Cherepovets. In a difficult match, the guests from the Neva were able to win, having issued a minimum advantage – 3: 2.





Second fight wards Valeria Bragina held in Yaroslavl, where in an effective shootout they slammed Lokomotiv in post-match shots – 4: 3 B.

In the last match, SKA did a lot of fun. On their own ice, the Petersburgers delighted their favorite fans with a major victory. In this meeting, the “army team” crushed the “Admiral” – 9: 2.

“Motorist”

Yekaterinburg residents managed to play two matches in the new season, but they did not get points in these meetings and were stuck in the last place in the Eastern Conference.

In the starting fight “Motorist” met with Metallurg Mg at the Uralets-Arena. At home, the guys from the Urals suffered a crushing defeat – 2: 6.

In the second match the wards Bill Peters received “Salavat Yulaev”. The game against Ufa also turned out to be productive, but again not in favor of the hosts – 2: 4.

Let us remind you that Avtomobilist was seventh in the Eastern Conference last season, and in the Gagarin Cup, Yekaterinburg lost to Avangard in the 1/8 finals.

Forecast and rate

SKA’s victory is estimated at 2.08, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.04, and for the victory of “Avtomobilist” – 3.05…

In a couple of matches, “Auto” has already conceded 10 goals, and this is a dubious figure before leaving for St. Petersburg to meet with SKA, which has not yet lost points.