Skabelka: Lokomotiv is absolutely not satisfied with today’s hockey, let’s draw conclusions

Lokomotiv head coach Andrey Skabelka summed up the results of the KHL regular championship match with Dinamo Minsk.

“Very weak start and first period. We can say that we failed this period, conceded two goals. Then we tried to change some points during the break.

They came out well aimed, but today we have moved away from our plan and game. We do not play the hockey that we want to show. We could have finished this match with points. Let’s draw conclusions and, I think, we will be able to rebuild. We are absolutely not satisfied with today’s hockey.

Is the weak period related to the pre-match ceremony, after which the guys could burn out? It’s hard to say, but if we look at all our three matches, they are similar. Maybe we didn’t play so poorly in the first periods in the first two meetings, but this moment is alarming.

Our defensive play now does not allow us to control the course of the match. The next match with CSKA? We cannot be satisfied with our start. We will seriously tune in to any team “, – the correspondent of” Championship “Pavel Panyshev tells Skabelka.