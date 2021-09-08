Sony is giving away four PS Plus games at once for free for 10 thousand rubles

PS4 and PS5 users who have an active PlayStation Plus subscription can receive a September selection of games for a total of RUB 10,000 for free from today.

Here are the specific games that PS Plus subscribers get:

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) is an asymmetric multiplayer action game in which one player plays the role of the Predator, while a group of four other participants in an online battle play as people trying to complete the assigned combat missions and at the same time survive. The PS4 version of the game has 56 Metacritic points; Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5) – a collection of two cooking games (Overcooked and Overcooked 2) with all the extra content, new levels and chefs, and 4K support and 60 FPS. On Metacritic, the PS5 version of the collection received 85 points.

Recall that now Sony is selling a month of PS Plus subscription for only 49 rubles. The promotion is valid until September 10 (14:00 MSK). In addition, many games on the PS Store are also discounted.

