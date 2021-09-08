Source: Fiorentina is trying to rent Kokorin to a Turkish club

Fiorentina forward Alexander Kokorin may go on loan to the Turkish championship, RB-Sport reports. According to the source, the club is ready to take on half of the Russian’s salary.

The Violet management had a conversation with the Russian striker, he was told to look for a new club and guarantees were given that Fiorentina would take on half of his salary. In parallel, the Florentines were engaged in the search. A few days before the closing of the transfer window in Europe, Kokorin expressed a desire to stay in Florence, but this did not suit the club. Now negotiations are underway with the Turkish club about the lease, and the move of Kokorin is still likely, although the footballer himself does not want to leave Italy.

Recall that Kokorin became a Fiorentina player on January 27, 2021, after moving from Spartak Moscow. The contract of the 30-year-old striker with the Italian club is valid until 2024, the transaction amount was € 4.5 million. In the 2020/2021 season, Alexander took part in four Serie A matches and did not score with effective actions.