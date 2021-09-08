Sozin: the players of the Russian national team are amateurs, and the game and physical fitness are a nightmare

Member of the RFU Ethics Committee Andrey Sozin shared his opinion on the match of the 6th round of the group stage selection for the 2022 World Cup between the national teams of Russia and Malta (2: 0).

“The Russian national team has finished the next cycle of qualifying matches for the World Championship. She has one task – the team must be in Qatar, this is a prerequisite. Therefore, listening to who is better than Cherchesov or Karpin is ridiculous. The question is: why are the players not ready to come to the national team, why are they not in physical condition, and Jikia’s fatigue is running high in his blood?

The physical condition of the compilations is the collective responsibility of all club coaches of the RPL teams. We make five substitutions, but in the second half the national team stops – and this is with teams that are obviously weaker in level than ours, with teams without stars of the European level. Where is our great coaches expert advice? It seems to me that players who come to the national team unprepared should be fined.

Cherchesov has been saying for five years that we lack intensity. Karpin, after three matches, said that the players were simply not ready for such a calendar. Let’s ask Gazzaev and Semin how to prepare the guys. There was no such mess in their teams! And the current generation of coaches cannot prepare players. We have mid-level specialists like Nikolic and Schwartz, but their teams play in a different way.

Now the players in the national team are amateurs, and the coaches in the clubs are weak. It’s unprofessional when we constantly hear about being overweight and low. Hence such a game of the national team, and defeats in European competitions from all kinds of “Ludogorians”. The national team has kept Cyprus and Malta – is this our level? Seven points is a good result, but the game of the national team and physical fitness is a nightmare, “Sozin said in an interview with the correspondent of” Championship “Maxim Pakhomov.