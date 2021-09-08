Spartak signed a contract with Jake Virtanen, the scandalous Virtanen arrived in the KHL

On September 7, Spartak officially confirmed the signing Jake Virtanen… The 25-year-old Canadian, who has earned a scandalous reputation overseas, still reached the KHL, but the final choice of the club was somewhat surprised. SKA was interested in Virtanen, Lokomotiv almost agreed with him, but as a result he ended up in the camp of red and white. Maybe Jake looked at the spreadsheet and decided to join the team that now leads the Western Conference?

Seriously speaking, it is possible to explain the choice by Virtanen’s side of “Spartak”. This is life in Moscow, and, no doubt, a good salary: the red and white have found the optimal balance of salary and bonuses for signing a potential league star. Other applicants were shackled either by a limit on legionnaires, or by a completely hammered payment.

The Moscow club, of course, does not pretend to solve big problems, but it is unlikely that Virtanen came to the KHL exclusively for the Gagarin Cup. Now Jake, whose future in America is in a fog, just needs not to lose the season and earn extra money, and the fight for trophies is an optional option. Usually, by the way, in such situations, hockey players go somewhere to Europe, to bus leagues and countries with a high standard of living. Virtanen, for some reason, chose Russia, and it’s great for the KHL. Another great legionnaire, and not in a top club: definitely, the tendency to spread high-quality foreigners across league teams is encouraging, thanks to the salary cap.

For those who do not know: overseas Virtanen got into a sex scandal and almost immediately was recognized as persona non grata in the NHL. Vancouver disowned him, and it would be naive to rely on offers from other clubs: cheap moralism has permeated the hypocritical and overly tolerant Western world through and through, practically eliminating such a concept as the presumption of innocence from practice. Back in the summer we wrote that Virtanen may well follow the path beaten by another outcast Brendan Lipsik, and here is the sixth 2014 pick in the KHL.





The world champion got into a sex scandal. Now he only cares about the KHL?

Yes, Virtanen was selected very highly by Vancouver. For example, “killer whales” took Jake, although they could point to William Nylander or Jakub Vranu. In the same draft, by the way, Tampa was selected in the third round Braden Pointbut it is foolish to blame Canucks managers for not risking the first pick for a prospect that was not considered overtop.

Virtanen got used to the NHL with a creak, but he was not sent to Utica, he was given chances, and Jake gradually progressed, adding to the statistics every season. Perhaps the Canadian would have revealed himself in Vancouver, but the last championship turned out to be a failure for him, and probably not only for game reasons.

Be that as it may, for “Spartak” and the entire KHL, Virtanen’s transition is an unambiguous reinforcement. This is a real NHL, who is only 25 years old. He has motivation to prove himself, and not only financial, because it is possible that he will have to play in the KHL for a very long time.



As for playing qualities, Virtanen is a born sniper. Throughout his career, Jake has almost always scored more goals than passed, he has a great shot and an excellent goal-oriented flair. This makes him related to Reed Boucher – another hockey player, who at one time was not needed by “Vancouver”. The American moved to the KHL a year ago, received big advances from me and did not disappoint. Let’s see what happens with Virtanen.

In “Spartak” Jake, of course, should get a place in the top 6, or rather, in the top three. His pairing with the best playmaker of the red and white Yori Lechterey looks very promising, and if he is also the third player to play productively with them Emil Petterson, stamping victorious goals, then the link of the legionnaires of “Spartak” will make noise throughout the league. However, it is clear that Boris Mironov may have other ideas for using Virtanen.