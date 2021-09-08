Spencer. The Secret of Princess Diana: Interesting Facts About the Movie | Vogue Ukraine

“She was the most famous woman in the world – and the most misunderstood.” So KristenStewart describes Princess Diana, whose role she was fortunate enough to play in the new film “Spencer… The Secret of Princess Diana “directed by PabloLarraina… The actress told the British about the work on the role. Vogue…

Christmas Eve, 1991. Diana, Princess of Wales, dressed in a festive plaid jacket and oversized pearl earrings, rides her convertible Porsche across the English countryside. Destination: the estate Sandringham, which is next door to her childhood home, Park-House, on the Norfolk coast. She is one. No chauffeur. No security services. She later explains that she was in Kensington, decided to leave the retinue and leave on her own. She is confused.

She stops, takes the map, looks at it and the frozen fields around.

“Where the hell am I?”

This is how it begins “Spencer… The Secret of Princess Diana ”is a film about the Christmas holidays of the royal family, during which Diana decided to leave her husband Charles, the Prince of Wales. In this gorgeous, intimate and disturbing drama, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, the Chilean director PabloLarrain talks about Diana, embodied by a bright actress KristenStewart…

From the first minutes of Diana’s stay in the house, the crisis is obvious: she can no longer live in the rigid traditions of the royal family, much less follow them. She was tired of the abuse of the courtiers, and her husband’s long-standing romance with Camilla Parker–Bowles, and his lectures – she cannot withstand them more than a minute, and paparazzi meanwhile, they record her every movement. “Their lenses are like magnifiers, and I’m an insect in a plate,” she says in the film. Diana’s only consolation is her two young sons, Princes William and Harry, and it is in those moments when she is alone with them that she can breathe out, gain clarity and fortitude, and finally plan her escape from the palace.

“Diana” is the second attempt PabloLarraina immerse yourself in the character of bright women twentyth century. V twenty16 he took off the tape “Jackie” with NataliePortman in the role JacquelineKennedyOnassis, another beautiful, well-mannered woman who married a member of an influential political family and had to figure out how to survive all this without losing her mind.

Larrain tells that she decided to take off biopic Diana, because “she carried a huge amount of secrets, and this secret, combined with her magnetism, creates the ideal elements for the film.” The main success of the film is in the choice actresses for the main role. Larrain says he saw many parallels between KristenStewart and Diana .. Like Diana at the time of this story, Stewart was 30 when they shot the tape. Like Diana, Stewart meaningful blue eyes. And like Diana, Stewart transformed from a shy, pretty teen into a beautiful woman in front of the public and battled the aggressive obsession of fame that came along with her life choices.

KristenStewart plays Diana on a large scale and brightly. Most of the time, we see her face in close-up. Her Diana is a rough sketch, not a realistic portrait. “If I tried to make the perfect impression on the viewer, then we would have lost the real Diana and her energy,” explains Stewart… – The whole conflict is that she was just desperately trying to reveal the truth in an environment saturated with a very specific atmosphere. Of course, I am not British, but an outside observer, but I can say that the British can really behave very coldly …. I look at her photos or just at some small videos with Diana, and it seems to me that the earth is under her shaking her legs, and you do not know what will happen next with her life …. The most amazing thing in her story is that she made other people happy, everyone adored Diana and at the same time she herself felt so bad! I think we have had so many of these people throughout the history of the world. It really stands out against the general background – like a bright and shiny house, engulfed in fire. “

“She was the most famous woman in the world, the most photographed woman in the world,” continues the actress, who is already predicted for this role her first Oscar. – “Everyone thinks that they know her, because it is her talent – to love people: she is available, you think she is your friend. But ironically, she was the most misunderstood person. The saddest part of the story was that we will never know it. And that’s all she wanted in life: to tell her story herself. “

