SubQuery Raises $ 9M for Polkadot Data Protocol – 1K

Blockchain venture capitalists continue to fund Polkadot projects with growing conviction. SubQuery aims to bring data indexing infrastructure to the web.

Source: cryptonews.net

SubQuery decentralized data aggregator has completed a $ 9 million round of funding to create Polkadot’s first tier of data aggregation, a move that could improve data indexing for an evolving interaction network.

The investment funds will be used to continue building the SubQuery data indexing infrastructure for all Polkadot and Kusama applications, the company said Wednesday. SubQuery also announced that the investment will help it expand its technical capabilities and support the open source code of its software.

This investment round was co-hosted by Arrington XRP Capital, Digital Currency Group and Stratos Technologies with additional participation from Hypersphere Ventures, NGC Ventures, Wintermute and Skynet Trading. Previously, SubQuery successfully raised $ 1.8 million in a private seed round that concluded in March this year. Initial investors included DeFi Alliance, The LAO and P2P Capital.

The main goal of SubQuery is to expand access to blockchain data on Polkadot and Kusama by creating new markets for indexing and data provisioning. Arrington XRP Capital, which has invested in the Moonbeam parachain, said SubQuery could become an essential infrastructure for all of Polkadot’s parachains and applications. In the Polkadot network, parachains connect to the same main blockchain, offering a concept similar to the hub and spoke model used in airports.

The Polkadot ecosystem has garnered significant attention lately as Kusama launched its sixth batch of parachain auctions on September 1. In the parachain process, users vote on projects by blocking Polkadot’s own DOT tokens for a specified period as a means to bootstrap their favorite initiatives.

Polkadot is among the top ten cryptocurrency projects with a total market capitalization of about $ 29 billion. Earlier this week, the DOT soared to a nearly four-month high before the Bitcoin (BTC) flash crash hit the entire cryptocurrency market.