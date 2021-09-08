SubQuery Receives $ 9 Million Series A To Improve Polkadot Blockchain Data Access | Blockchain24

The SubQuery blockchain infrastructure protocol has raised $ 9 million in new funding aimed at improving data aggregation for the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems.

The Series A round was jointly led by Arrington Capital, Stratos Technologies and parent company CoinDesk Digital Currency Group (DCG). Hypersphere Ventures, Neo Global Capital, Wintermute and Skynet Trading also entered the round, according to a press release on Wednesday.

“This round brings together key stakeholders in the Web 3 ecosystem, building on SubQuery’s vision as the fundamental data indexing infrastructure for all Polkadot and Kusama parachains and applications,” reads the SubQuery release.

Funding will go towards accelerating SubQuery’s technical and overall roadmap with further plans to decentralize and tokenize the protocol, and build a network to adapt global participants.

SubQuery is a decentralized data aggregation, indexing and query layer that provides functionality between level 1 blockchains and decentralized applications (dapps). The platform seeks to improve user access to decentralized blockchain data by creating an indexing market and allocating data resources.

Its technology aims to provide the Polkadot and Kusama developers with tools to analyze data in the chain. SubQuery said it serves “millions of data requests” daily for over 60 projects on Polkadot and Kusama.

“SubQuery is an important part of the Polkadot stack, and its relationship with Polkadot’s flagship projects proves it,” said DCG Chief Investment Officer Matt Beck. “We are impressed with the passion, knowledge and dedication of the team to their work.”

